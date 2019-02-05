Area near Fresh Mark plant in Massillon deemed dangerous due to gas leak; evacuations ordered

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - Homes near the Fresh Mart plant in Massillon are being evacuated due to a gas leak in the area.
Emergency responders arrived Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. to investigate a large natural gas leak on Walnut Road SE across from the Fresh Mark plant.
The gas line ruptured while crews were working in the area, according to the Massillon Fire Department.
The hazmat team was called to the scene to help Dominion Gas officials.
The entire area is dangerous and should be avoided, says fire officials.
Homes on Huron Road, Mohican Road, and Arapahoe Avenue have been evacuated as a precaution. The Massillon Recreation Center is being used as a gathering place until the incident is resolved.
More details will be provided as they become available.
