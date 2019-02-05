LIVE: Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of killing lottery winner

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An arraignment is scheduled for Michael Ward, 19, for the alleged murder of Issac Carson, 37, on June 5, 2018.
According to Cleveland Police, Ward allegedly approached Carson’s vehicle and shot him in the parking lot of Lady Luck’s Pub near Nottingham Road.
The arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m.
Carson was shot in the abdomen and was transported to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries.
Initially Ward fled, and went into hiding.
He was found at a home in Barberton on Jan. 8.
Police say, Carson, a barber and father of two teenagers, had recently won a $50,000 lottery ticket when he was murdered.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.