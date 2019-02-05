Charlotte Russe closing 94 stores nationwide, filing for bankruptcy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Women’s clothing retailer, Charlotte Russe recently filed for bankruptcy and plans to close 94 stores nationwide.
The store operates about 500 stores in the United States and also runs Peek Kids, selling children’s clothes.
Customers nationwide are reacting on social media.
The company received up to $50 million in debtor-in-possession financing that keeps the business running through bankruptcy.
It is not known at this time when the affected stores will close their doors for good.
Charlotte Russe stores closing in Ohio include Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio and Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township, Ohio.
