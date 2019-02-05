Cleveland Browns fans will love ESPN’s hot take for upcoming 2019 NFL season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Browns and fans in Cleveland should be feeling optimistic about the 2019 NFL season, especially after the emergence of quarterback Baker Mayfield.
If the rookie’s breakout season and the new hiring of head coach Freddie Kitchens has Browns fans thinking the success will carry over from the previous season, they will really like ESPN’s prediction.
In an article titled “Ten bold NFL predictions for 2019 season,” the ESPN writer stated:
The Browns finished 5-2 in the final seven games of the season with Baker Mayfield at the helm.
As far as division opponents go, the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Browns twice in 2018. The Baltimore Ravens and Browns split the season series with one win each, but the Ravens are expected to stick with Lamar Jackson, a run-first quarterback. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to figure some things out with turmoil between the organization and its star running back Le’veon Bell and star wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Cleveland will look to add more talent with the third-most projected cap space heading into the offseason, according to ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.