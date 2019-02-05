Cleveland EMS worker under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ gesture while responding to drug incident at school

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland paramedic is now being investigated by the city after flashing a hand gesture while loading a child into an ambulance at Anton Grdina Elementary School on Monday while responding to a drug-related incident.
According to a Cleveland EMS union spokesperson, the medic -- who has not been identified -- was playing the “circle game” which is popular among some of the staff.
The game is an activity where one person makes a circle with their fingers and holds it below their waist, convincing a second person to look at it. If the second person looks, they lose.
However, the gesture has also been adopted by white supremacists as a racist signal, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The incident, which aired on the “Today” show, has triggered an internal investigation.
"The City of Cleveland was made aware this morning of video showing EMS responding to a Feb. 4 call at Anton Grdina Elementary School. The video appears to show an EMS worker demonstrating what appears to be an inappropriate gesture.
The incident has been referred to the Safety Director for review and the individual has been temporarily reassigned per standard procedure. Any further updates will be made available through the Cleveland Public Records Center."
-Dan Williams, City of Cleveland spokesperson
