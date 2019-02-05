Dogs living in atrocious conditions rescued from Loudonville home

LOUDONVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Several dogs that were found living in deplorable conditions inside a Loudonville home have been rescued, according to police.
The dogs were discovered in a home filled with debris and garbage on West Loudon Avenue.
Loudonville residents contacted police about the dogs to see if they were available for adopting, but they were taken to the Ashland County Humane Society for immediate care.
The Loudonville Police Department and are continuing to investigate the case.
