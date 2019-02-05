Emergency personnel warn residents about rising water levels on Chagrin River

By Chris Anderson | February 5, 2019 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:49 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters in Eastlake are keeping a close eye on rising waters in the Chagrin River.

The Eastlake Fire Department sent out a reverse 911 call to residents around noon on Tuesday warning them of rising waters. The area of most concern is the East Island area, according to Eastlake officials, especially with recent snow melt and ice jams.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, there have not been any evacuations ordered for residents living near the river banks.

The potential for flooding is expected to continue on Thursday with widespread downpours forecast.

