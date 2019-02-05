Firefighters close road after a partial building collapse in Lorain

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters have closed the 600 block of Broadway Avenue near the Palace Theatre, after parts of a building fell onto the street.
Crews were called out around 9 a.m. Tuesday to the former Eagles building next to the Palace Theatre, which is located at 617 Broadway Avenue.
According to Lorain firefighters, there was a concern the former Eagles building was in danger after collapsing, after pieces of the facade fell onto the street.
Nobody was injured, but an engineer and a restoration company were called out to do repairs and to make sure the structure was sound.
Broadway Avenue is closed in both directions.
