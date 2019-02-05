Flood warning in effect for Grand River at Painesville due to ice jam

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood warning for Grand River at Painesville.
The alert was issued at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning after minor flooding.
At 5 a.m. water levels were just above 6 feet.
At 8 feet the water is expected to rise and overrun the banks along the Metropark, south of Painesville.
According to the National Weather Service, Recreation Park is flooding because of an ice jam.
Crews are reminding commuters to never drive your vehicle through flooded roadways as it may be deeper than it appears.
