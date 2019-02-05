I-490 is about to be closed in Cleveland for two years, which will be a major pain for some commuters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The last phase of the Opportunity Corridor project in Cleveland is about to begin in May and it will close I-490 as it empties into the east side for two years.
As far back as 2004 conversations began to find away to connect an economically challenged east side, known as “The Forgotten Triangle” to the highway system using I-490.
Other than the highway ramps in downtown, there is very little way for University Circle, including the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to get to the major highways.
The idea is to build a boulevard that stretches parts of East 105 street, starting at Chester, all the way to I-490.
Phase I, near the Cleveland Clinic on East 105th Street is already complete.
Phase II, from East 93rd Street to Quebec Avenue will be completed this spring.
Phase III will begin in May connecting I-490 to East 93rd Street.
Total cost of all three phases is $331 million.
Starting May 29, I-490 will be closed to create the last part of the new boulevard which will have a major impact on commuters who use that last stretch of high to get to the east side.
“Yes it will have an impact on the motoring public, we have specifically designed the detours to accommodate the traffic,” according to a statement from an ODOT spokesperson.
ODOT is confident once the entire project is completed it will bring more opportunities to neighborhoods like Slavic Village, Central, Kinsman, Buckeye-Shaker, and Fairfax.
“Phase 1 is complete and has started to attract new business to the area specifically IBM,” the ODOT spokesperson said.
Here is a complete aerial overview of the entire project:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.