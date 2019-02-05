Kent State thrilled about Edelman’s MVP

Just as he has baffled NFL defenses, Edelman was a handful to deal with in college. Opposing MAC defenders that struggled to contain Edelman can get some relief in the fact that NFL defenders struggle with him as well. “It really just all made sense,” said Joe Coniglio, former Miami defensive end who is now Kent State assistant coach. “The competitive nature nature he had when we played against him, being extremely slippery and tough to tackle.” Coniglio says he “nearly” sacked Edelman several times, but he always seemed to slip away. Rams defenders can relate to that. “We used to call him the white Michael Vick,” said Ferrell. “He could throw it, but he will make you miss, make you look stupid.”