Kent State thrilled about Edelman’s MVP

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The reigning Super Bowl MVP is a former Kent State Golden Flash and they could not be happier. "I'm excited for him. He deserves it. He put in the work, he put in the time," said former teammate, now KSU Defensive Line Coach Colin Ferrell.
Edleman, always the underdog, got the NFL the hard way. From a JUCO-transfer to a guy not invited to the NFL combine to being a 7th round draft pick at a different position, he’s always had a steep hill to climb. “The dude is the ultimate over achiever,” said Ferrell. “He came here out of a junior college, chip on his shoulder, went to the NFL to play a whole different position, chip on his shoulder. He’s been compared to Wes Welker since he set foot in the NFL, I think he’s exceeded expectations.”
Just as he has baffled NFL defenses, Edelman was a handful to deal with in college. Opposing MAC defenders that struggled to contain Edelman can get some relief in the fact that NFL defenders struggle with him as well. “It really just all made sense,” said Joe Coniglio, former Miami defensive end who is now Kent State assistant coach. “The competitive nature nature he had when we played against him, being extremely slippery and tough to tackle.” Coniglio says he “nearly” sacked Edelman several times, but he always seemed to slip away. Rams defenders can relate to that. “We used to call him the white Michael Vick,” said Ferrell. “He could throw it, but he will make you miss, make you look stupid.”
Edelman passed for 4,997 yards and 30 touchdowns in his three years at Kent State, he added another 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.
