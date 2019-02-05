Lakewood Harding Middle School swept for explosives after out-of-state bomb threat

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - A head-scratching threat came into the Lakewood, Wash. Police Department on Monday afternoon when a caller proclaimed a bomb had been placed at “Lakewood Harding.”
Only thing is, the West Coast suburb doesn’t have a school by that name, so officers called Lakewood, Ohio to inform local city and school officials of the potential threat.
Given the time difference, school was already out at Harding Middle School when authorities began their search at about 4:30 p.m.
The Lakewood Police Department, in conjunction with the Lakewood Fire Department and the school system’s Director of Security, conducted a thorough safety sweep, which included the use of bomb-sniffing dogs.
The search turned up nothing, and authorities deemed that there was no threat.
As a precaution, police will be on site at Harding Tuesday morning when students arrive.
The anonymous caller has not yet been identified, and investigations are under way.
