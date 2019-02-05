Lorain County bomb squad blows up cache of dynamite uncovered on Rochester Village farm

ROCHESTER VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad hustled to a rural farm Friday after receiving reports that dynamite was uncovered in a storage shed.
According to Capt. Daniel Ashdown, the new owners of the farm -- located at State Route 511 and Bursley Road -- discovered the dynamite in a storage shed as they were cleaning out the property.
On Monday afternoon, the bomb squad blew up the dynamite on the farm.
No injuries were reported, and surrounding residents were asked to stay in their homes during the controlled blast.
“The dynamite located on the property belonged to the previous owner, who most likely obtained it legally. This was a common tool in farming years ago and is often found after the property transfers to new owners. Luckily, the new owners contacted Law Enforcement to safely dispose of these explosives,” said Ahsdown in a prepared statement.
