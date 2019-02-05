Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in a sheet of ice in Olmsted Township

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP. OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead in a sheet of ice near a home in the 27000 block of Sprague Road.
The victim was found around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3.
According to the medical examiner, the woman is Julie Parks, 48, of Columbia Station.
Parks went missing from her home on Jan. 6.
According to the Lorain County Sheriff, Parks suffered from a mental disability due to a traumatic brain injury and became disoriented easily.
Her autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
