Mother arrested after boy gives more than a dozen Cleveland elementary school students THC-laced candy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The mother of the boy who brought in gummy bears containing marijuana has been arrested.
Police and paramedics first responded to Anton Grdina School Monday afternoon to check on more than a dozen elementary school students that were given gummy worms and gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to a Cleveland police report.
A school staff member was cleaning up in the classroom when she first discovered a ziplock bag that said it contained THC candies.
Investigators learned that a 9-year-old student brought the gummy candies to the school and gave them to at least 12 other students that ranged in age from 5 to 9 years old.
According to police, Shari Gould, the boy’s mother, had several people over to her Garden Valley Avenue apartment Sunday night. Gould’s guests were smoking and drinking, the boy told police.
The boy who brought the gummies said his aunt gave him the gummy bears the night before because she “was not in her right mind,” according to a statement the boy provided to school staff members. He was then told by another child at his home to go to the kitchen to tell his mother that he loved her so that he could take the gummies.
Police say the boy took the gummies from the kitchen and put it in his bag for school the next morning. As it turns out, it was the 9-year-old’s birthday on Monday.
All of the students who were questioned by police complained only of upset stomachs. They were all checked out at University Hospitals. Only one of the children, the boy who brought the candies into school, tested positive for THC.
Gould was arrested after questioning by police and charged with endangering children.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.