Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and colder today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night. You’ll feel a noticeable change today with high temperatures within a degree or two of 40 today. That is still a little above normal however. A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast with more sun expected this afternoon. I went with increasing clouds tonight as we get ready for an active pattern the next few days. Two systems will affect Ohio tomorrow and Thursday. Each one of these will give us a good shot of rain. The moisture will build in late tonight with system number one. The issue here is that temperatures will be at or below freezing when the happens. This could result in a period of ice early tomorrow morning before it changes to all rain when temperatures warm above 32 degrees. One to two inches of rain is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. We will have to watch out for flooding. We have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for this threat.