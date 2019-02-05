Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of flooding Wednesday and Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will nose into northern Ohio this afternoon. A warm front will lift across the area tonight. A strong low pressure system will intensify over Illinois on Thursday. This system will move northeast into the Great Lakes during the day Thursday. A cold front will swing through on Thursday night. High pressure will build east over the Great Lakes this weekend.
(Did you get all of that?! In short, the weather is going to be quite active over the next few days.)
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! After a gorgeous Monday, clouds have returned for your Tuesday. It’s also chilly out there. Temperatures will gradually fall into the lower 30s by 11:00 PM. As the warm front I mentioned above moves through overnight, we’ll warm into the upper 30s by dawn tomorrow.
In terms of precipitation, it’s going to be very quiet for the next several hours. However, after midnight a wave of moisture will move in. While I think a lot of this will be rain, some freezing rain may mix in. The peak window for freezing rain will be from midnight to 5:00 AM (Wednesday morning).
The risk for ice is a little more impressive to our west in Toledo, however, if you’re an early-morning commuter, heads up for a few slick spots.
We will transition to rain pretty quickly tomorrow morning, as temperatures will be warming fast. We may very well be closing in on 50° before lunchtime.
Soggy Weather Wednesday:
Rain is going to be on the docket through the morning and into the afternoon. We may not dry out until about 6:00 PM or so.
The ground is already saturated, so most of this rain will be runoff. We will see rises on local rivers. If you live in a flood prone area, be sure to pay close attention to the weather tomorrow.
You should seek higher ground if a flood warning is issued for your area. Never cross a flooded roadway.
More Rain On Thursday:
We’ll start the day Thursday on a quiet and mostly dry note. Temperatures will be fairly mild on Thursday morning too. We’ll wake up around 40°.
There may be some light rain or drizzle around in the morning, but most of our rain will arrive during the second half of the day. We may be dealing with steady rain by lunchtime or shortly thereafter.
Widespread rain will continue through sunset. Area-wide, we’re looking at 1” – 2” of rainfall on Thursday. Some locations in our southern counties may see up to 3”.
This is only going to increase our risk of flooding. I already said it regarding Wednesday’s weather, but I’ll say it again for Thursday. If you live in a flood prone area, be sure to pay close attention to the weather Thursday.
You should seek higher ground if a flood warning is issued for your area. Never cross a flooded roadway.
Chilly Weekend On The Way:
Behind Thursday’s system, cold air will move in for tail end of the work week and the upcoming weekend.
Friday’s high: 28°
Saturday’s high: 26°
Sunday’s high: 34°
It is also going to be quite windy on Friday. Winds may gust to 40 mph. This will make it feel very chilly outside.
At this time, we have Friday and Saturday dry.
Our next system will move in late Sunday, and this one looks to bring us snow during the second half of the day and into Sunday night. Accumulation will be minor, but we’ll have a better idea of snowfall forecast totals for you by the end of the work week.
Looking Ahead:
I don’t like to look too far ahead, especially when the weather is so active. Afterall, we’ve got to get past Wednesday and Thursday before we can even think about next week.
But for planning purposes, I do want to give you an early heads up. Models are indicating that we could be looking at a round of accumulating snow by next Tuesday.
Stay tuned!
