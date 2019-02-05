Ohio ranks fourth for winter weather driving deaths and we have the list of worst roads

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Wednesday morning Northeast Ohio has the potential for some icy road conditions which could be trouble for drivers.
ValuePengiun.com, which is part of of the consumer research website LendingTree, just published research looking at every state’s winter weather driving deaths from 2013 to 2017 and Ohio ranks fourth with 172 fatalities.
In that span there were 2,718 car crash deaths in the United States caused by snow, sleet or icy conditions.
Here are the top five states with the most deaths:
- Michigan 282
- Pennsylvania 197
- New York 183
- Ohio 172
- Illinois 135
“Winter weather conditions can make driving a very hazardous experience, and with more drivers on the road, the likelihood of getting into an accident increases exponentially, especially if Ohio drivers aren’t taking the necessary precautions to drive in the winter,” according to Divya Sangam, a spokesperson for ValuePengiun.com.
The report identified the cities in Ohio with the most weather related traffic deaths from 2013 to 2017:
- Columbus 7
- Akron 4
- Youngstown 4
- Austintown 2
- Cambridge 2
The study also included a list of highways and interstates and how many deaths occurred:
- I-71 7
- I-70 6
- I-80 6
- CR-67 3
- I-76 3
Sagam does commend the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for doing what they can to limit these types of deaths.
“The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have been studying fatal crashes across the state to identify hot spots and step up enforcement and education in those areas,” Sagam said.
“However, it is difficult for the government to control and plan for the increasingly erratic and extreme winter weather the country has been at the receiving end of, so drivers should exercise more caution when they drive in those conditions.”
