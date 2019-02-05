Ranger, fisherman and injured dog rescued in Lake County on fast-moving Grand River

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Perry firefighters rushed to two separate rescues on the Grand River Monday when rapid floodwaters left a ranger, dog and fisherman stranded.
The first rescue unfolded after a ranger rescued a dog that had tumbled down a cliff. The ranger and dog -- which suffered a broken leg -- couldn’t climb out and were rescued by boat.
The second incident occurred in Concord Township with Perry, Painesville City and Fairport Harbor water rescue teams assisting.
In this rescue, a fisherman fell through the ice and had become stranded on an island in the river. Teams used a ladder to cross the swollen, fast-moving river and brought the fisherman, who was uninjured, to safety.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.