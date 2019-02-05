Richmond Heights officials order evacuation of decrepit Loganberry Ridge apartments

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - It was back in September 2018 when a man lost his life, and five others were injured, in a fire at the Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights.
The fatal incident led to multiple residents coming forward with a long list of complaints -- many involving safety concerns -- that they say ROCO Real Estate, the property manager, failed to address.
Now, the Richmond Heights building inspector has stepped in and ordered the evacuation of the building.
Residents had been complaining of a lack of heat for months, and after the water pipes burst, the building inspector was finally notified.
Jacquelyn Spiegelmoyer lived in the building before being forced to evacuate. She is staying with a friend, for now, but that is just a short term solution.
“I just want to find somewhere better to live, that actually cares about their residents,” Spiegelmoyer said.
She is considering legal options to try and get her money back from the management company, but said she cannot afford an attorney.
An employee of the apartment complex hung up when asked to provide someone who could answer questions about why residents were living in a building without heat for 2 months.
