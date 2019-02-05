Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Eastlake police officers, in search of Willoughby resident Rochelle Lacroix, pulled over her car Monday on State Route 2 near Vine Street.
When they approached the vehicle, they found this man -- Brian Hancock, 45, of Eastlake -- behind the wheel with Lacroix in the passenger seat.
A K-9 alerted police to drugs in the car, leading officers to uncover heroin and several stolen items.
Hancock and Lacroix were charged with felony drug possession and felony stolen property charges.
Additional charges are pending, as the property appears to have been taken from other cities, including Cleveland and Painesville.
