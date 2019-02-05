Sex offenders skirting the Facebook ban

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There are millions of users on Facebook every day. Among those profiles are people who are not allowed to be on the platform, according to Facebook.
Facebook has a specific policy that bans convicted sex offenders, but we found registered sex offenders still using the social media site.
One family was not happy when we showed up on their doorstep.
This investigation uncovers several convicted sex offenders on Facebook. What you can do to protect your child coming up on Cleveland 19 News at 11 Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.