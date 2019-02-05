Sunny Side Up: Should pit bulls be banned?

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Parma City Council members recently voted on a resolution to allow residents to decide on a pit bull ban.
The measures will appear on the ballot on May 7.
Bringing us to the question of the day:
Should pitbulls be banned?
