Surfers catch some winter waves in the Great Lakes during deep freeze

Surfers catch some winter waves in the Great Lakes during deep freeze
(Source: Provided by Devon Hains Photography)
By Chris Anderson | February 5, 2019 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:55 PM

MARQUETTE, MI (WOIO) - While many in the Midwest were trying to stay as warm as possible last week, a pair of surfers braved the arctic temperatures to “hang ten” in the Great Lakes.

Devon Hains Photography captured photos of Daniel Schetter, also known as “Surfer Dan,” and his friend Allen Finau surfing on Lake Superior recently near Marquette, Mich.

Schetter and Finau, armed with a trident, wore specially-made wetsuits designed for frigid conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, minus 30-degree wind chills were forecast for Lake Superior’s lakeshore last week.

The Michigan-based photographer shared the pictures on Facebook. The original social media post has over 54,800 reactions, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The polar vortex made for some fun conditions to go chill in Lake Superior for my friends Surfer Dan and Allen Finau. I...

Posted by Devon Hains Photography on Saturday, February 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.