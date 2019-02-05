Surfers catch some winter waves in the Great Lakes during deep freeze

MARQUETTE, MI (WOIO) - While many in the Midwest were trying to stay as warm as possible last week, a pair of surfers braved the arctic temperatures to “hang ten” in the Great Lakes.
Devon Hains Photography captured photos of Daniel Schetter, also known as “Surfer Dan,” and his friend Allen Finau surfing on Lake Superior recently near Marquette, Mich.
Schetter and Finau, armed with a trident, wore specially-made wetsuits designed for frigid conditions.
According to the National Weather Service, minus 30-degree wind chills were forecast for Lake Superior’s lakeshore last week.
The Michigan-based photographer shared the pictures on Facebook. The original social media post has over 54,800 reactions, as of Tuesday afternoon.
