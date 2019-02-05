Texas man dies after e-cigarette explodes in his face

FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT/CNN) – A Texas man died of a massive stroke after the e-cigarette he was using exploded and tore his carotid artery.
The explosion happened in the parking lot of a vape shop in Fort Worth on Jan. 27.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said 24-year-old William Brown died two days later on Jan. 29 from a stroke caused by a severed artery from a vaporizer pen explosion.
"That went across his lip, apparently somehow, and cut his lip," said Brown's grandmother Alice Brown. "That three-piece thing went into his throat and stayed there," she continued.
The shop said Brown didn’t buy anything, but he wanted help using a mechanical mod-style vape pen.
A brand the shop doesn’t sell because it’s been known to have issues.
The shop manager said he called 911 when he saw Brown in trouble in the parking lot.
His family says doctors knew he had a piece of e-cigarette lodged in his throat, but was never operated on.
A spokeswoman for the JPS Health Network said she could not comment on specifics due to privacy laws, but said the company is continuing to communicate with Brown's family and expressed their sincere condolences.
"We hold ourselves to the highest standards in providing high-quality healthcare and will take family concerns seriously as we review all that transpired," she told CNN in a statement.
Brown’s grandmother said she’s not interested in suing, because it won’t bring her boy back. She said Tarrant County investigators told her the issue is the battery on the device.
It's unclear what company created the vape pen in question.
E-cigarettes are battery-operated and produce an aerosol by heating a liquid, usually containing nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
