Walmart hit-skip: Snowplow driver rips into handicapped car, then flees (video); Wadsworth police searching for suspect

(Source: Wadsworth Police Department Facebook page)
By John Deike | February 4, 2019 at 8:03 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 8:03 PM

WADSWORTH, OH (WOIO) - Wadsworth Police need your help to identify the snowplow driver who struck a handicapped vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Jan. 31.

Surveillance video captured the hit-skip incident, which shows the driver striking a sedan before nonchalantly fleeing.

If you know who the driver of this vehicle is, or recognize the truck, please contact Sgt. Elchlinger at 330-334-1511. Or, send a Facebook message to the Wadsworth Police Department Facebook page.

Walmart Lot Hit-Skip 1-31-19

WPD is seeking information on a hit-skip accident involving the green pickup truck with a snowplow on its front bumper that can be seen in the following video. The incident occurred on January 31st, 2019, in the Walmart parking lot, at approximately 10:30 AM. This pickup truck can be seen attempting to pull into a handicapped parking space, striking a vehicle parked next to it, and then leaving the scene. If you know who the driver of this vehicle is, or recognize the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Elchlinger #30 at (330) 334-1511, jelchlinger@wadsworthcity.org, or send a Facebook message to our page and reference case 2190310027.

Posted by Wadsworth Police Department on Monday, February 4, 2019

