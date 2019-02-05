Walmart hit-skip: Snowplow driver rips into handicapped car, then flees (video); Wadsworth police searching for suspect

WPD is seeking information on a hit-skip accident involving the green pickup truck with a snowplow on its front bumper that can be seen in the following video. The incident occurred on January 31st, 2019, in the Walmart parking lot, at approximately 10:30 AM. This pickup truck can be seen attempting to pull into a handicapped parking space, striking a vehicle parked next to it, and then leaving the scene. If you know who the driver of this vehicle is, or recognize the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Elchlinger #30 at (330) 334-1511, jelchlinger@wadsworthcity.org, or send a Facebook message to our page and reference case 2190310027.