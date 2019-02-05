Walmart hit-skip: Snowplow driver rips into handicapped car, then flees (video); Wadsworth police searching for suspect

WADSWORTH, OH (WOIO) - Wadsworth Police need your help to identify the snowplow driver who struck a handicapped vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Jan. 31.
Surveillance video captured the hit-skip incident, which shows the driver striking a sedan before nonchalantly fleeing.
If you know who the driver of this vehicle is, or recognize the truck, please contact Sgt. Elchlinger at 330-334-1511. Or, send a Facebook message to the Wadsworth Police Department Facebook page.
