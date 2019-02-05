WATCH: MT fire department rescues dog from icy river

(Gray News) – Firefighters with the Whitefish, MT, Fire Department saved a dog who fell into the Whitefish River on Monday.
The pup was walking with his owner and fell through the ice into the frigid waters.
“Shout out to B-shift for helping this adorable dog who fell in the Whitefish River this afternoon!” the fire department posted on Facebook.
“For those wondering, he is fine. He was warmed up, then he and his human were given a ride back to their car.”
Whitefish is a resort community located about 130 miles north of Missoula, near Glacier National Park and the Canadian border.
