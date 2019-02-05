Watch this hilarious video celebrating Jeff Tanchak for National Weather Person’s Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - February 5 is National Weatehrperson’s Day.
According to the National Weather Service, the holiday commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744.
Carrying a thermometer, a barometer, and a hygrometer Jeffries took the first balloon weather observation from in London, 1774.
Since then, we’ve used this day to celebrate the great men and women of weather.
We dug through the archives to show clips of First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak this morning on Sunny Side Up.
His reaction was priceless. (Skip to 33:05)
Tanchak has been with Cleveland 19 for a total 16 years.
