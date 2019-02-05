Watch this hilarious video celebrating Jeff Tanchak for National Weather Person’s Day

“Chicks dig me." - Jeff Tanchak

By Randy Buffington | February 5, 2019 at 11:44 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - February 5 is National Weatehrperson’s Day.

According to the National Weather Service, the holiday commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744.

Carrying a thermometer, a barometer, and a hygrometer Jeffries took the first balloon weather observation from in London, 1774.

Since then, we’ve used this day to celebrate the great men and women of weather.

Cleveland 19 First Alert Storm Team

We dug through the archives to show clips of First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak this morning on Sunny Side Up.

His reaction was priceless. (Skip to 33:05)

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Tanchak has been with Cleveland 19 for a total 16 years.

