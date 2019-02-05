83-year-old man dies after being attacked at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) - An 83-year-old man has now died, after being viciously attacked at a gas station.
Independence police said the victim, Gary Power Sr. of Fairview Park, was attacked at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6000 Rockside Road just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.
According to the police report, Power pulled into the parking lot and was apparently followed by a second vehicle.
Power was attacked and left on the ground next to his car.
The suspect then fled the scene, possibly in a black jeep.
Power was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Hospital where he died on Feb. 5.
A dog inside Power’s car was taken to the dog kennel.
The dog was not injured.
Independence police said they are still searching for a motive and have no additional information.
