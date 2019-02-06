Accident in Independence is causing traffic to slow down on Interstate 77 and Interstate 480

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Rain is rolling through Northeast Ohio this morning, you may want to be careful on your morning commute.
Cleveland 19 Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan is tracking your drive to work or school this morning:
South Euclid Police said traffic lights are malfunctioning at the intersection of Monticello Road and South Green Avenue.
Police want drivers to avoid the area.
Investigators said if you are unable to avoid the area you have to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
