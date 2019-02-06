Akron man pleads guilty to shooting grandson to death after heated argument

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Dann Schaffer will now face a judge after pleading guilty to shooting his grandson to death this past August.
Schaffer, 61, of Akron, shot and killed 22-year-old Cody Czerpak after a heated argument at Schaffer’s home.
Schaffer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, a first-degree felony.
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael is scheduled to sentence him on Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.