Akron man pleads guilty to shooting grandson to death after heated argument
By John Deike | February 5, 2019 at 8:04 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 8:04 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Dann Schaffer will now face a judge after pleading guilty to shooting his grandson to death this past August.

Schaffer, 61, of Akron, shot and killed 22-year-old Cody Czerpak after a heated argument at Schaffer’s home.

Schaffer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, a first-degree felony.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael is scheduled to sentence him on Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

