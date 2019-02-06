Baker Mayfield talks Cleveland Browns with Kevin Hart in comical ice bath interview

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kevin Hart told Baker Mayfield that can’t wait to watch him rise to the top...but not before he got to sink the Cleveland Browns quarterback into an ice bath for an interview that will make you laugh out loud.
Their 11-minute conversation that appears to be filmed prior to the 2018 football season touches on Mayfield’s collegiate football career, fiancé, and of course, being drafted to the Cleveland Browns as the number 1 overall pick:
Hart: What was Cleveland’s record last year (referring to the 2017 season)?
Mayfield: 0-16.
Hart: 0-what?!
Mayfield: They went 4-0 in pre-season.
Hart: Of course they did, because nobody gives a...about pre-season. What’s your mindset going into that?
Mayfield: To me, it’s the same thing I’ve had all along.
Hart: No it’s not.
Mayfield: Yeah, it is. What happened before me didn’t matter. I’m going to control what I can.
Hart: But, you walked into good program (referring Mayfield’s transfer to The University of Oklahoma from earlier in the interview) .
Mayfield: Cleveland, historically, is good...Like back in your day.
To see what Kevin had to say about Cleveland Browns fans, watch the icy interview from Laugh Out Loud Network here (warning: the video does contain some vulgar language and references):
