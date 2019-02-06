Black River oil spill: Republic Steel working to clean up widespread mess in Lorain

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Lorain firefighters rushed to Republic Steel Tuesday after receiving reports that oil spilled into the Black River.
According to Lorain Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Fenn, the oil seeped into a storm sewer that leads to the river.
Republic Steel, located at 1807 E 28th St., has a crew containing the spill and is searching for the source.
Fenn said there is a sheen on the river, but the scale of the spill is not yet known.
The Ohio EPA has been contacted.
