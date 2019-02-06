Bridgestone will build a state-of-the-art tire manufacturing facility in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Bridgestone announced Tuesday their plans to build a new manufacturing facility that will produce Firestone racing tires.
The facility will be located across the street from the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center and be less than a mile from the Bridgestone Advanced Technology Workshop, where race tires are currently produced.
According to a news release, plans include both new construction and a full renovation of the existing structures.
“Champions have relied on Firestone tires for more than a century, and racing has always been the ideal proving ground for new technologies that help us evolve and advance our company’s passenger tire offerings,” said Philip Dobbs, chief marketing officer, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “As the NTT IndyCar Series continues gaining momentum, we are introducing new fans to the Firestone brand and strengthening our relationship with the drivers who use our durable, dependable Firestone tires.”
Bridgestone officials said all race tire manufacturing will move to the new facility over the next four years.
