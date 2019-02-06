Budget-busting water bills raise suspicions at Cleveland mobile home park

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - People living at a local mobile home park are wondering if their water bills are accurate.
Even their property manager admits they were way off last month, but what about many months before that?
Kaitlyn and Michael Ballard provided their recent bills, and they made a compelling case.
Kaitlyn explained where the park gets water: “They basically get all their water from the city service, and then they meter each one of us individually.”
The meter under her mobile home appears rudimentary compared to a Cleveland Water Department meter.
Last month, it said she and her husband Michael used $287 worth of water, up from $68 the month before.
She asked questions and didn’t get much of an answer: “They really can’t explain the bill to us at all. It’s just a number and a price.”
The budget-busting bill got Michael to crunch some numbers.
For example, Michael’s records for his first month at the park show the owner paid $14.17 per unit of water. He was charged $18.17.
If no water is used in a given month, residents are charged a $55 maintenance fee. By comparison Cleveland Water charges only a $9 fee.
At the park office, Michelle Orndorff appeared sympathetic: “I haven’t accepted any of that in rent payments from any of these people because it can’t be right.”
That admission is telling, but despite it, nothing has been done to address the suspiciously high bills.
