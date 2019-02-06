Clerk killed during shootout with armed robber at Cleveland convenience store

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at an East side convenience store.
Investigators responded to In and Out Beverage Deli on Lakeview Road Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. for a 33-year-old man who was shot in connection to an armed robbery.
Police found the victim, who was an employee at the store, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
Witnesses told police that two suspects entered with guns and attempted to rob the store. The victim and 18-year-old Andre McKelvey exchanged gunfire at each other.
Both suspects fled on foot. McKelvey was eventually located on Kimberly Avenue, arrested, and taken to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to his neck that he sustained during the shootout.
Paramedics rushed the clerk to an area hospital where he died from the gunshot.
Police are still attempting to locate the second robbery suspect.
