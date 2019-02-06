Cleveland animal shelter reducing adoption costs for Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City Dogs, Cleveland’s animal care and control shelter, is offering reduced adoption fees as part of an effort to get more dogs in homes for Valentine’s Day.
The “Be Mine!” promotion runs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17.
“We have more than 100 adoptable CITY DOGS are hoping to find true love this Valentine’s Day,” said Michelle Harvanek, Shelter Operations Manager. “Whether you’re looking for a cuddly couch potato or a running buddy, we have Adoption Counselors ready to serve as matchmakers to find the best fit for your family.”
Usually, adoption fees cost $61, but will be reduced to $21 during the special.
All adoptable dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, licensed in Cuyahoga County, and spayed or neutered.
The kennel is located at 2690 West 7th Street.
