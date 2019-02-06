Cleveland Heights police searching for person of interest in suspicious death of young mother

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department is attempting to locate 35-year-old Oscar Allen Jr. in relation to the suspicious death of the mother of six children .
According to police, 33-year-old Crystal Smith’s children called 911 after finding her unresponsive in her apartment in the 2500 block of Noble Road on Jan. 22, 2019.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities said Smith’s death is considered suspicious and police believe Allen may have information.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has still not released the cause of her death, but there were no reported signs of trauma.
Allen currently has active warrants for a probation violation and auto theft for stealing Smith’s car, police said.
Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.
Tips can also be submitted on their website.
Police said a reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Mr. Allen.
Tips can be submitted anonymously.
