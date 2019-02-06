Cleveland man found riddled with bullets near sleeping son on city’s East Side; homicide unit investigating

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police launched a homicide investigation Wednesday after a man was found dead, riddled with bullets, near his sleeping son.
According to police, Samuel Wright, 29, was pronounced dead after officers responded to his East 128th Street home this morning.
Wright’s 3-year-old son, who was released to his mother, was found asleep on a sofa. the boy was unharmed.
Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, responded to the scene.
No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.