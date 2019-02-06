Cleveland man and woman rushed to UH after nearly dying from carbon monoxide poisoning

By John Deike | February 5, 2019 at 8:31 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 8:31 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man and woman were rushed to University Hospitals Tuesday evening after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at their Mount Auburn Avenue home.

A 75-year-old man was unconscious when firefighters arrived on scene. He was revived and is in critical condition. A 57-year-old woman is in serious condition, according to Cleveland Fire PIO Mike Norman.

The pair had been running a gasoline generator in the basement during construction, and the fumes filled the house.

According to Norman, carbon monoxide levels were extremely high, and crews had to ventilate the home.

A third victim refused to go to the hospital.

