Cleveland man and woman rushed to UH after nearly dying from carbon monoxide poisoning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man and woman were rushed to University Hospitals Tuesday evening after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at their Mount Auburn Avenue home.
A 75-year-old man was unconscious when firefighters arrived on scene. He was revived and is in critical condition. A 57-year-old woman is in serious condition, according to Cleveland Fire PIO Mike Norman.
The pair had been running a gasoline generator in the basement during construction, and the fumes filled the house.
According to Norman, carbon monoxide levels were extremely high, and crews had to ventilate the home.
A third victim refused to go to the hospital.
