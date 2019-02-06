Cleveland 19 Mission Makeover: Lorain County couple ecstatic over new bathroom

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) - We first introduced you to this couple last summer, after they won our “Mission Makeover” contest.
The bathroom is complete, and the couple couldn’t be happier.
Back in July 2018, the Conrady’s son, Bob, nominated his father, James Conrady, for a the contest.
Mr. James Conrady is a veteran who served in the Army Corps during World War II as a bomber pilot.
His son wrote in a letter that both of his parents have trouble getting in and out of their bathtub.
Bath Fitter completely gutted and replaced their tub and shower, and gave them new cabinets, mirrors, lights and a sink.
