DEA investigating 3 drug overdoses in Avon within a 36-hour span

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Avon Police Department responded to three separate drug overdoses in the city over the course of 36 hours between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Investigators used Narcan to save two of the victims and both survived. Unfortunately, when officers went to a different scene, one of the victims was already dead.
Detectives partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Cleveland field office and began a joint investigation on the overdoses.
A federal search warrant was issued on Feb. 5 on the 1600 block of East 33rd Street in Lorain where narcotics and narcotic instruments were found.
Criminal charges are pending based on lab results of the confiscated narcotics.
The investigation is ongoing with assistance of the DEA, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and the Lorain Police Department.
