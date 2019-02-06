Emergency repairs have a major Akron interstate down to one lane headed west.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced I-76 westbound in Akron is being closed to one lane for emergency repairs.
The work started this morning and won’t be completed until Friday.
The section of I-76 being closed to one lane is near the Princeton Street exit just to the west of what’s known as “the mixing bowl” interchange of I-77 and I-76.
This will lane closure, from three lanes to just one, will have a major impact on traffic and ODOT is asking driver to take a detour.
“Motorists can also take I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg to I-77 northbound as an alternate route,” according to an ODOT news release.
Cleveland 19 has asked why the need for emergency repairs and we are waiting on a response.
