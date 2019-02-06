Emergency repairs have a major Akron interstate down to one lane headed west.

Watch out around Akron’s mixing bowl

By Dan DeRoos | February 6, 2019 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:45 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced I-76 westbound in Akron is being closed to one lane for emergency repairs.

The work started this morning and won’t be completed until Friday.

The section of I-76 being closed to one lane is near the Princeton Street exit just to the west of what’s known as “the mixing bowl” interchange of I-77 and I-76.

This will lane closure, from three lanes to just one, will have a major impact on traffic and ODOT is asking driver to take a detour.

“Motorists can also take I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg to I-77 northbound as an alternate route,” according to an ODOT news release.

ODOT has closed the west bound lanes of I-76 to one lane for emergency repairs. The detour send drivers to the Kenmore leg further to the south on I-277.
Cleveland 19 has asked why the need for emergency repairs and we are waiting on a response.

