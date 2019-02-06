Home invaders posing as cable workers rob 86-year-old Wickliffe woman

WICKLIFFE, OH (WOIO) - John Courtot wanted to change his mother’s cable carrier, so he started shopping around.
“I got a flier from Spectrum in the mail. I called them up, got her a good package around $84 a month,” he said.
However, when the cable box arrived, so did two people his mother said were posing as cable workers.
She went outside to get the boxes when a man approached her. Courtot believes this was their chance to get in the house,
“He comes up to her and says: ‘Can I help you with those?’”
That man nudged his way into the house and told the 86-year-old she had paperwork to fill out.
Then his “wife” showed up. She distracted the elderly woman as the man went through the home looking for cash.
“Then he asked for money. ‘Can I have $100 now?’ My mother is now suspicious and says: 'No, I don’t have $100. Then he said, ‘What about your checkbook?’"
The mother of five turned him down, then the duo left, but not before they were caught on camera.
Police fingerprinted the home and the boxes with the cable items. Courtot said he was shocked someone would take advantage of his elderly mother.
Wickliffe Police are investigating.
