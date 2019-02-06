‘It was a zoo in there’: Shaker Heights basketball game descends into chaos, forcing school officials to cancel game

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A Shaker Heights basketball home game was canceled at halftime on Tuesday night after chaos broke out in the stands.
School officials issued a statement Tuesday night, but were mum on specifics:
"Tonight’s boys' varsity basketball game between Shaker Heights High School and Brush High School was canceled due to an incident with spectators at halftime. District security responded and resolved the situation. There were no weapons involved. The incident did not involve the players or coaches. The game was immediately canceled and spectators were dismissed.
The Shaker Heights City School District will work with law enforcement and South Euclid-Lyndhurst school officials to evaluate tonight’s incident. The District expects all persons to conduct themselves properly and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our student athletes, spectators and our families at sporting events."
Brush varsity coaches provided accounts on Twitter of the incident that offered insight into what unfolded:
Shaker Heights Police couldn’t immediately confirm whether there were any arrests at the game.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
