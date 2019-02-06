Jason Momoa, star of ‘Aquaman,’ scheduled to appear at Wizard World Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jason Momoa, the actor who starred in the superhero blockbuster film “Aquaman," is slated to appear at the Cleveland’s Wizard World convention in March.
Momoa, who will attend the convention on Saturday, March 9, has also appeared in “Game of Thrones" and "Justice League.”
An autograph with Momoa will cost $125, a chance to take a photo with Momoa will run $150, and the VIP Package will cost $429.99.
Wizard World Comic Con will be at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland from March 8-10.
Other guests that are expected to appear at the event include Tom Welling of “Smallville,” Sean Astin of “The Lord of the Rings” and “Stranger Things 2,” and Chad Michael Murray of “One Tree Hill” and “Agent Carter.”
