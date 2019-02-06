400,000 live in food deserts in Cuyahoga County, Dave’s Supermarket aims to change that

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You can call it an oasis in a food desert.
A new, full-service grocery store will soon open near the corner of Chester Avenue and East 59th Street.
You have to eat to live and eating well means having access to fresh, nutritious food. Over 400,000 people in Cuyahoga County live in food deserts.
“Right now I’m the grandpa of the organization,” said owner Burt Saltzman.
Saltzman is ever-present, especially at the Dave’s Market on Payne Avenue, which started as a corner food store about 80 years ago.
His family is the fifth generation of Satlzmans serving Cleveland.
They’re moving from their original location on Payne Avenue into the new 55,000-square-foot store.
“I’d say probably 75 percent of the customers that shop today at the Payne Avenue are probably closer to this store than at Payne Avenue,” he said.
There are all kinds of special features at the new store. The isles are named for the streets surroundings the store and the nearby communities. For those who might have trouble getting to the new location, Dave’s is looking at providing transportation on certain days and at certain times.
The store plans to hire about 150 people.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.