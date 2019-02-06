A look ahead to the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The stage is set for the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.
The area’s best athletes; high school phenoms and professionals will join together to celebrate a year of athletic achievement.
Among the nominees are Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, hometown guy Denzel Ward and his former Ohio State teammate Dre’Mont Jones.
Here are the athletes up for nomination:
Male High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine
Michael Boehm, Lacrosse, St. Ignatius High School, Cleveland
Malvin Gblah, Soccer, Lakewood High School, Lakewood
Noah Potter, Football, Mentor High School, Mentor
Female High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine
Olivia Howell, Track & Field/Cross Country, Solon High School, Solon
Madi Nunez, Softball, Keystone High School, Lagrange
Ava Rauser, Volleyball, Rocky River High School, Rocky River
Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year
Jairod James, Wrestling, University of Mount Union, Bedford
Dre’Mont Jones, Football, Ohio State University, Cleveland
University of Akron Men’s Soccer Team, Soccer, University of Akron, Akron
Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year
Rachel Bender, Soccer, Baldwin-Wallace University, Jackson
Anna Brandt, Cross Country, Cleveland State University, Rocky River
Erin Gardner, Volleyball, Kent State University, Avon
Professional Athlete of the Year presented by FOX Sports Ohio
Corey Kluber, MLB, pitcher, Cleveland Indians
Baker Mayfield, NFL, quarterback, Cleveland Browns
Jose Ramirez, MLB, third-base, Cleveland Indians
Denzel Ward, NFL, corner-back, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award – Sophia Pecjak, Lake Catholic High School, soccer & basketball
