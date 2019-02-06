A look ahead to the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

By Randy Buffington | February 6, 2019 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 3:32 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The stage is set for the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.

The area’s best athletes; high school phenoms and professionals will join together to celebrate a year of athletic achievement.

Among the nominees are Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, hometown guy Denzel Ward and his former Ohio State teammate Dre’Mont Jones.

ESPN’s Hannah Storm will host the night’s festivities and you can stay updated digitally on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Doors will open at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel at 5 p.m.

[ You can watch the awards LIVE here ]

Here are the athletes up for nomination:

Male High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Michael Boehm, Lacrosse, St. Ignatius High School, Cleveland

Malvin Gblah, Soccer, Lakewood High School, Lakewood

Noah Potter, Football, Mentor High School, Mentor

Female High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Olivia Howell, Track & Field/Cross Country, Solon High School, Solon

Madi Nunez, Softball, Keystone High School, Lagrange

Ava Rauser, Volleyball, Rocky River High School, Rocky River

Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Jairod James, Wrestling, University of Mount Union, Bedford

Dre’Mont Jones, Football, Ohio State University, Cleveland

University of Akron Men’s Soccer Team, Soccer, University of Akron, Akron

Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Rachel Bender, Soccer, Baldwin-Wallace University, Jackson

Anna Brandt, Cross Country, Cleveland State University, Rocky River

Erin Gardner, Volleyball, Kent State University, Avon

Professional Athlete of the Year presented by FOX Sports Ohio

Corey Kluber, MLB, pitcher, Cleveland Indians

Baker Mayfield, NFL, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Jose Ramirez, MLB, third-base, Cleveland Indians

Denzel Ward, NFL, corner-back, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage AwardSophia Pecjak, Lake Catholic High School, soccer & basketball

[ Former Cleveland Indians' catcher, and current first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will receive a lifetime achievement award. ]

