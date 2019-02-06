Man accused of shooting at school bus with student on board

February 6, 2019 at 8:58 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 9:01 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A school bus driver is recovering after an accident and argument led to a shooting on the interstate Tuesday.

The suspected shooter, Kenneth Lilly, is in custody. Police say the two vehicles got into a fender bender before shots rang out.

Witnesses called 911.

"They received information that there was an individual outside of a vehicle pointing a gun at the other vehicle," said John Elder with Minneapolis police.

Police say multiple shots were fired. At least one bullet pierced the bus, striking the driver inside.

A student seated in the back of the bus was unharmed. Police call the incident reckless.

"This raises immense concern on so many levels: the fact that someone is shooting into a school bus, the fact that you're on a freeway where you have vehicles that are literally stranded because of the weather," Elder said. "You don't have a clear backdrop for any of these rounds. This is mind numbing."

State patrol report finding a weapon on Lilly, and they took the 31-year-old suspected shooter into custody.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital, where he needed surgery.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and he was able to talk with officers.

The suspect is being held on a probable cause of second-degree assault.

