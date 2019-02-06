Mentor football coach Steve Trivisonno confirms 2019 season will be his last

“This is not an easy decision to find the ‘right time’ to go - I’ve spent a lot of time saying I don’t want to stay too long and I don’t want to leave too early. Throughout the years, I’ve worked with such great kids and parents and the coaching staff - it has been an honor to watch our players grow and to see what they are able to accomplish as they venture out into the real-world. We’ll finish strong and then it’s time for me to move on - but I will always be a supporter of Mentor Football and the students we’ve helped shape along the way.”